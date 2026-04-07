Saudi govt urged to abolish fees for expatriates in construction sector

RIYADH: A member of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council has called for a study on abolishing fees imposed on expatriates working in the construction sector, aiming to help reduce housing costs for Saudi citizens.

The proposal was raised during a Shoura Council session held via video conference on Monday under the chairmanship of Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

According to a Saudi Gazette report, Council member Raeda Abu Nayan urged the Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with relevant authorities, to examine the possibility of removing fees levied on expatriate workers in the construction sector.

She was of the view that such a move could lower housing costs for citizens and encourage greater investment in the real estate development sector, helping restore balance to the market.

During the session, Council member Khalid Al-Buraik called on the Ministry of Commerce to expedite solutions requiring car dealerships to consistently stock both consumable and non-consumable spare parts in their warehouses.

He also stressed the need to reduce diagnostic and repair times at dealerships to ensure higher service standards for consumers.

Another member, Asim Madkhali, urged the Ministry to coordinate with relevant entities to expand the establishment of specialized agricultural production and marketing companies under unified legal frameworks.

He suggested these companies could partner with small farmers, landowners, and businesspeople through chambers of commerce, thereby enhancing economic sustainability and food security.

Dr. Hassan Al-Hazmi commended the Ministry’s efforts in combating commercial concealment, protecting consumers, developing promising sectors, and diversifying the national economy. He also emphasized the importance of preventing counterfeit products from entering the market.

Meanwhile, Dr. Turki Al-Anzi called for a study on establishing a smart national platform to prepare and manage commercial contracts for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in coordination with relevant authorities, to further support this vital sector.