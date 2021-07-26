Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister visiting Pakistan tomorrow: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, will be visiting Pakistan on 27 July at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

According to details shared by the Foreign Office, the Saudi foreign minister will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi government.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister will call on other dignitaries as well during the visit.

The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister holds special significance in the backdrop of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May 2021.

“It will provide a timely opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries,” the foreign office said.

It said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and mutual support.

The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, the foreign office said adding that Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause.

It said that frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship that serves to further deepen and broaden the relationship in myriad dimensions. “The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.”