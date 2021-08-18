Saudi offers free extension of iqamas, visas for people of countries facing travel ban

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has offered a free extension of iqamas (residency permits), exit and re-entry visas, as well as visit visas of expatriates who are currently stranded in the countries facing a travel ban, until September 30, 2021, free of cost.

As per Saudi Press Agency citing a royal order, the free extension of the validity period of iqamas and visas granted by the finance minister at the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is part of the continuous efforts taken by the government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them.

According to the SPA, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.