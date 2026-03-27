Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for domestic workers

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has introduced new guidelines and regulations for domestic workers, detailing their rights and responsibilities.

According to Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) issued the updated rules, which prohibit employers from charging domestic workers any recruitment fees, work permit fees, profession transfer fees, or service transfer charges.

Violations can result in fines of up to SAR 20,000 and a three-year ban on recruitment. Repeat offenders may face permanent bans and double penalties.

Under the new guidelines, employers are required to pay salaries on time. Domestic workers are entitled to

One day off per week

At least eight hours of rest daily

One month’s salary as leave after two years of service

Free return tickets every two years

End-of-service benefits after four years

Up to 30 days of paid sick leave annually

The law also strictly prohibits the confiscation of passports or residency permits.

The BEOE highlighted that various professions for domestic workers are now officially recognized in Saudi Arabia, including domestic workers, drivers, nurses, cooks, tailors, gardeners, house supervisors, house managers, security guards, personal assistants, farmers, physiotherapists, and home coffee makers.

Employers are required to sign formal contracts, provide adequate accommodation and meals (or allowances), supply necessary legal documents, ensure access to healthcare, allow family communication, and maintain a safe working environment.

Meanwhile, domestic workers are also expected to act respectfully, protect household property, maintain confidentiality, avoid unnecessary absences or misconduct, and comply with Saudi laws, religious values, and social customs.

The new regulations aim to strengthen protections for domestic workers while ensuring fair treatment and accountability for employers.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia announced measures to assist holders of visas who were unable to leave the Kingdom due to the current circumstances in the region.

The directive covers all types of visit visas, Umrah, transit, and final exit visas that have expired as of 25 February 2026.

The ministry instructed that the visas that have expired as of February 25, 2026, may be extended upon the request of the visitor’s host until April 18, 2026, after paying the legally mandated fees through the Absher platform.