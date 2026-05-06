Workers in Saudi Arabia facing delays in salary payments have been urged to make use of the legal protections available under the Kingdom’s labour laws, according to Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

The advisory stresses that employees should not continue working silently if wages are withheld and instead take lawful action through the official channels provided by the Saudi authorities.

Under the guidance, workers can lodge complaints through the Qiwa platform, where labour disputes are formally registered and reviewed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. The process is aimed at ensuring employers are held accountable and disputes are addressed swiftly.

Employees in Saudi Arabia have also been encouraged to seek mediation through the Wadi portal before escalating matters to court. The platform is designed to facilitate settlements between workers and employers, with many cases reportedly resolved during the reconciliation stage.

For urgent assistance, workers may contact the labour helpline on 19911, which offers support in several languages, including Urdu.

The advisory further notes that employees whose salaries remain unpaid for three months may legally transfer their sponsorship to another employer without requiring a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), in accordance with Saudi labour regulations.

Workers in Saudi Arabia have additionally been advised to retain key employment records, including salary slips, bank statements, contracts and any communication relating to unpaid wages, as supporting evidence in potential disputes.

The awareness message concludes by reminding employees that receiving salaries on time is a protected legal right under Saudi law.