National History Lab launched to preserve Saudi history

Saudi Arabia’s authorities on Sunday launched the activities of the ‘National History Lab’seeks to promote innovation in the preservation, recording, and publication of the kingdom’s history with contemporary techniques, local media reported.

The activities of the “National History Lab” were inaugurated at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s Conference and Exhibition Center in Riyadh by Turki Al-Shuwaier, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Foundation (Darah).

The opening ceremony, which will run through Tuesday, involved more than 30 universities and 15 national and international organizations. It will feature 20 knowledgeable speakers about innovation and heritage, 13 judges who will assess the projects that were submitted, and more than 20 facilitators who will help participants refine their ideas.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the lab seeks to promote innovation in the preservation, recording, and publication of the country’s history with contemporary techniques.

By creating interactive projects to improve the community’s ties to its heritage and developing technical solutions for recording and publishing national history, it acts as a competitive platform that brings together young people and organizations with a focus on history while attempting to strike a balance between authenticity and modernity.

The ‘National History Lab’ is a trailblazing move toward reimagining how national history is presented in fresh, modern ways by investing in local talent by allowing participants to shape future solutions for preserving Saudi Arabia’s cultural and historical legacy.