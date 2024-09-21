Saudi Arabia tops G20 countries in tourism growth in 2024

Saudi Arabia registered the biggest rise in international tourism figures among the G20 countries during the first seven months of 2024 for another time, the United Nations Tourism Organisation said.

According to the organisation’s September 2024 World Tourism Barometer report, the Kingdom had a 207 percent gain in international tourism profits and a 73 percent increase in the number of foreign tourists during this time compared to the same period in 2019.

Approximately 17.5 million foreign visitors visited Saudi Arabia during the period time, indicating a sharp rise in the country’s attraction to travelers worldwide.

In comparison to 2019, the number of foreign visitors to the Kingdom increased by 56 percent to 27.4 million in 2023.

As a result, Saudi Arabia topped the UN list of countries with the highest growth in tourism among popular travel destinations in 2023.

Additionally, the surplus of travel-related items reached a record SR48 billion in 2023, up 38 percent year over year.

In September, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its 2024 Article IV Consultation report, praising Saudi Arabia’s tourist industry for its remarkable accomplishments as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

The industry’s importance in the effort to diversify the Kingdom’s economic base was specifically mentioned by the IMF, notably in the services sector where tourism has emerged as a major development engine. In terms of spending, employment growth, and GDP contribution, the industry has taken the lead.

These accomplishments highlight the Kingdom’s rising reputation as a top travel destination in the world, with visitors continuing to flock to the nation because of its alluring and varied travel options.