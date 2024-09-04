Saudi Arabia scraps hotel licence fee to boost tourism

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia decided to suspend the municipal service fees related to granting permits for hotels, apartment buildings, and residential resorts in a ‘landmark’ move aimed at further boosting tourism and hospitality sectors.

With immediate effect, the decision is a component of the Tourism Investment Enabler Program, which Saudi Arabia initiated in March with the objective of positioning the kingdom as a worldwide leader in tourism in alignment with the objectives of the Vision 2030.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb expressed his gratitude to to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the issuance of the order by the highest authorities.

“The approval comes within the framework of the unlimited support of the wise leadership for the tourism sector in the Kingdom, and it represents an important step within the ongoing efforts to provide an attractive investment environment for investors and enhance competitiveness in the promising sector,” the tourism minister said.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb was of the view that the successful collaboration between the Ministries of Municipalities and Housing and Tourism resulted in the approval’s issuing.

The tourism minister said that the choice is made in light of the continuous initiatives to create and streamline the investor journey and eliminate any hurdles or challenges that prevent investors from taking advantage of the growing number of investment possibilities in the travel and tourism industry.

“This will contribute to developing the infrastructure in the tourism sector, especially with regard to hospitality facilities in tourist destinations in the Kingdom,” Ahmed Al-Khateeb said.