Saudi Arabia: How to transfer iqama without sponsor approval

RIYADH: Under Saudi labour law, expatriate workers can transfer their Iqama to another employer without the current sponsor’s approval under certain conditions.

According to Saudi regulations, employees may qualify for a direct transfer in the following situations:

Non-payment of salary: If an employer fails to pay an employee’s salary for three consecutive months, the worker becomes eligible to transfer sponsorship without the employer’s consent.

Expiry of employer’s work permit or Iqama: Employees can request a transfer if the employer’s work permit or Iqama has expired and is not renewed within 90 days.

Failure to issue a work permit: A transfer is allowed if the employer does not issue a work permit for the employee within 90 days of the worker’s arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Violation of Saudization rules: If a company fails to comply with Saudization regulations and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) refuses to renew its work permits, affected foreign workers can transfer to another employer without approval from the current sponsor.

A company placed in the Red Zone under Saudi Arabia’s Nitaqat (Saudization) programme is considered severely non-compliant with mandatory Saudi employment quotas. Such classification can restrict company operations and affect employee status.

Employer absent in labour court cases: If an employer fails to appear for two labour court hearings in a dispute involving an employee, the worker may become eligible for transfer without consent.

False Huroob report: Employees can also seek transfer if a Huroob (absconding) report filed against them is proven false. In Saudi Arabia, a Huroob report refers to an employer’s complaint that a foreign worker has abandoned their job without permission.

Abuse or unsafe working conditions: Workers subjected to mistreatment, abusive behaviour, or forced to perform illegal or dangerous work may also qualify for transfer without sponsor approval under labour protection regulations.