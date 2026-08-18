Saudi Arabia imposes fines up to SR200,000 for water conservation violations

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has finalized updated executive regulations governing national water efficiency, establishing an escalating penalty structure that includes fines up to SR200,000.

Under the revised framework, the National Water Efficiency and Conservation Center holds legal authority to inspect facilities, audit compliance, and penalize violations across urban, industrial, and agricultural sectors throughout the Kingdom.

The enforcement rules are scheduled to take official effect on March 21, 2027, establishing an extended preparation window for residents, agricultural operators, and commercial building managers to upgrade plumbing fixtures, resolve structural leaks, and align operations with national efficiency benchmarks.

Tiered Penalties Across Urban and Industrial Sectors

The regulatory framework details specific monetary fines based on the severity and recurrence of the infraction. In urban settings, installing non-compliant or inefficient sanitary fixtures incurs initial penalties starting at SR1,000, rising to SR2,000 for a second offense and reaching SR10,000 for a third.

Altering, removing, or tampering with water-saving aerators and mechanisms on sanitary hardware carries fines ranging from SR500 to SR2,000.

Water losses caused by poor maintenance trigger higher financial penalties. Leaks resulting from cracked rooftop or underground storage tanks, degraded insulation, or malfunctioning float valves will cost violators SR5,000 for a first offense, SR10,000 for a second, and SR50,000 for a third.

Maximum Penalties for Potable Water Misuse

The steepest financial penalties are reserved for instances where drinking water is diverted for non-essential or unintended uses while alternative water sources exist.

Utilizing potable water when access to treated wastewater, reclaimed water networks, or licensed wells is available carries an initial SR25,000 fine, with repeat violations escalating up to the maximum SR200,000 cap.

This policy initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader strategic initiatives aimed at safeguarding national water security, curbing resource depletion, and modernizing sustainability practices across commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure.