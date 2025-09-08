Saudi Arabia braces for above-average rains this fall

RIYADH: The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) of Saudi Arabia has predicted increased rainfall in most regions of the kingdom during this fall, Saudi Gazette reported.

The NCM in its report detailed the main climatic projections for the Kingdom’s fall season, which runs from September to November 2025.

Precipitation is predicted to be above average in September, October, and November, with heavy rainfall in September.

The NCM maintained that the areas of Jazan, central and western Asir, and western Najran are expected to experience exceptionally high levels of precipitation.

According to the NCM, Al-Baha, southern Makkah and its hills, southern and western Madinah, and the southern portion of the Eastern Province are all expected to have significant rainfall.

Jazan, southern and central Asir, northern Makkah, and southern Madinah are predicted to get above-normal rainfall in November.

According to the NCM, there is a 70 percent chance that average surface temperatures will increase above normal during the fall season in the majority of the Kingdom.

In sections of Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah, Hail, Northern Borders, and the southeast region of the Eastern Province, the highest temperature increase is predicted to be around 0.8 degrees Celsius. While temperatures in Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and portions of Najran, Makkah, and Riyadh are predicted to stay close to normal, other areas are predicted to see milder increases.