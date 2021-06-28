Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer vaccine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved the vaccine for those aged 12 to 18.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for use in people aged 18 and up in December 2022.

The Ministry said it has so far administered more than 17.2 million vaccine doses through 587 vaccination centres across the Kingdom, covering 70 per cent of the total adult population in Saudi Arabia.