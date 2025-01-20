Saudi Arabia introduces advanced drone system for road security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior introduced an advanced drone—with a totally electric engine that enables smooth operations and a maximum height of 6,000 meters— in its road security system, local media reported.

According to Special Forces for Road Security spokesman Col. Adel Al-Mutairi, the drone has sensors and radars to help with landing and prevent collisions. This is in addition to a dual camera that can identify and analyse things within a 50 km range with great precision thanks to a combination of optical and infrared imaging and a zoom of up to 30x.

The drone, which was built to survive the most extreme weather conditions, such as high temperatures, dust, and light rain, was on show at the Ministry of Interior’s booth at the just finished Hajj Exhibition and Conference 2025. AES 128 encryption is also used to protect the recorded data in order to guarantee total secrecy and guard against any hacking.

By offering sophisticated and quick assistance in emergency circumstances, this new technology enhances road safety and is a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for strengthening security performance via the use of contemporary technologies.