RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued fresh guidelines for foreign workers regarding expired Iqama permits, clarifying that expatriates whose residency permits remain unrenewed for more than three months may transfer to a new employer without requiring approval from their current sponsor under certain conditions.

According to the newly issued instructions, foreign workers are advised to renew their Iqama on time through the relevant official channels or with the assistance of their sponsor to avoid legal complications under Saudi labor laws.

Transfer allowed after three-month expiry

Saudi officials said that if an employee’s Iqama has remained expired for more than three months, the worker may be eligible to transfer sponsorship to another employer without obtaining consent from the current sponsor.

The move is part of broader labor reforms aimed at protecting the rights of expatriate workers and increasing transparency within Saudi Arabia’s employment system.

Transfer process through Qiwa platform

Under the procedure, the new employer must first issue a job offer, which the worker is required to accept through the official Qiwa platform.

Once the offer is accepted, the transfer process can move forward if the residency permit has remained expired for the specified period.

Domestic workers excluded

Authorities clarified that domestic workers are not covered under these provisions, as separate rules and regulations apply to that employment category.

Workers advised to clear dues

Saudi Arabia also directed expatriates to ensure all outstanding financial obligations, dues, and pending matters are cleared before initiating the transfer process.

Workers were further advised to verify that no “huroob” (absconding) report has been registered against them, as this could affect eligibility for transfer.

Officials said the updated regulations are designed to strengthen legal protections for foreign workers while ensuring a safer and more transparent working environment in the Kingdom.