Saudi Arabia introduces new procedure for family visas

Saudi Arabian officials have introduced a new process for foreign residents to obtain family visit visas’, which grants them the opportunity to embark on the sacred Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that family visit visas can be acquired with the sponsorship of a relative residing within the kingdom. The ministry specified that the sponsor must either be a Saudi citizen or a resident expatriate.

“Application for the visa is presented via the Foreign Ministry’s Unified National Platform Visa.Mofa.gov.sa,” the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prior to visiting the Grand Mosque in Mecca, visa holders are advised to ensure that they have to scheduled an Umrah appointment using either the Nusuk or Tawakklana Services apps.

During the current season of Umrah, the Saudi Arabian authorities expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to embark the sacred pilgrimage in Mecca.

Muslims holding various entry visas, including personal, visitor, and tourist visas, are permitted to perform Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, the site of the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) tomb within the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. However, prior booking of an e-appointment is mandatory for the purpose.

The Saudi authorities have prolonged the Umrah visa duration, extending it from 30 days to 90 days. Additionally, they have granted Umrah visa holders the flexibility to enter the kingdom through any land, air, or sea port and depart from any airport of their choice.