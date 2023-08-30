Saudi Arabia introduces new recruitment guidelines

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced new guidelines for recruitment in the Kingdom, aiming to raise the efficiency and quality of services provided by recruitment offices and companies.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has introduced the new rules for recruitment agencies in the country.

The new requirements have been designed to guarantee rights protection, expedite the recruitment duration, achieve swift response to complaint solution, provide more options for clients and beneficiary companies as well as boost transparency and quality in the recruitment process and improve experience of the contractual relationship.

#وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتنمية_الاجتماعية تعلن عن متطلبات الحد الأدنى لرفع كفاءة وجودة مكاتب وشركات الاستقدام.https://t.co/B2O181TcXO pic.twitter.com/1CD7KjGLz9 — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) August 29, 2023

The ministry added that it will endeavour to gauge performance and continued verification of recruitment offices’ and firms’ compliance with the new requirements based on regulatory decrees pertaining to their work inside and outside the kingdom.

The ministry said that recruitment companies of all sizes must provide a measurable level of performance and conduct business with transparency.

The recruitment companies need to attain a minimum level of performance and improve the recruitment experiences of employers and employees.

In a statement on social media, the ministry said it will measure the performance of recruitment companies in the Kingdom and monitor the companies’ compliance with the latest government guidelines. It is applied to recruitment companies in Saudi Arabia and overseas.

Saudi Arabia, home to a large community of migrant workers, has recently sought to regulate the domestic labour market in the kingdom.

To this end, the Ministry of Human Resources has set up Musaned, a platform responsible for domestic labour services, to help customers learn about their rights and duties, and related services including visa issuance, recruitment requests and contractual relation between the employer and the worker.

Musaned also helps regulate and automate the recruitment process starting from giving the customer access to all recruitment offices in the kingdom and picking the most suitable, depending on a host of factors including prices, and previous clients’ feedbacks without the need to visit them.