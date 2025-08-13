Saudi Arabia introduces new shared housing rules to cap capacity improve safety

Saudi Arabia has introduced new shared housing laws to cap capacity and improve safety across the kingdom.

As per details, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Municipalities and Housing issued comprehensive health, safety, and technical regulations for group housing facilities across the Kingdom, setting clear capacity limits and modern infrastructure requirements.

The new framework classifies group housing into three categories: residential buildings, large residential complexes, and mobile cabins.

Residential buildings will be allowed to house up to 500 people, with a Saudi national designated to oversee operations. Each resident in Saudi Arabia must have at least four square metres of space, and no room may host more than 10 people.

Shared amenities must include kitchens, bathrooms, rest areas, laundry rooms, climate control, potable water, cleaning services, and pest control.

Large residential complexes can accommodate up to 10,000 residents under the same space and occupancy rules. They must additionally provide prayer rooms, an emergency room for every 1,000 residents, and a medical clinic for every 5,000 residents.

Mobile cabins—designed for temporary housing near major projects—must also follow occupancy standards and provide facilities such as central kitchens, health isolation rooms, prayer spaces, laundry areas, clinics, and climate control systems.

All facilities are required to secure prior approval from relevant authorities, including building permits and public health and safety plans.

Mandatory safety features include fire detection systems, emergency exits, first-aid kits, and accessibility measures for residents with disabilities.

Urban planning rules limit built-up areas to 40% of the land plot and require integrated services such as fuel stations, EV charging points, shaded parking, recreation spaces, and modern lighting.

Parking requirements include one car space per 100 residents, bus parking for half the population, and dedicated spots for people with disabilities.

Design regulations cover safe stair railings, compliant window heights, roof barriers, rainwater drainage, and waste disposal systems, while banning certain features such as boundary walls along commercial streets and air-conditioning units or satellite dishes on balconies.

For mobile cabins, the ministry mandates durable steel or aluminium frames, insulated walls, anti-slip flooring, pitched roofs, and engineering standards suitable for frequent relocation and heavy use.