Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency platform receives 40,163 applications

More than 40,000 individuals have applied for Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency programme, which enables skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals to live and work in the Kingdom without the need for a local sponsor.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the Premium Residency platform received 40,163 applications between January 2024 and July 2025, reflecting strong and growing interest in the initiative.

The programme plays a central role in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the economy and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for innovation and investment.

In 2024 alone, 8,074 Premium Residency permits were issued. The largest share—5,578 permits—was granted under the “exceptional competence” category, followed by 348 under the “talent” category. Other categories include investment, entrepreneurship, real estate ownership, and both time-limited and unlimited residency options.

Earlier in 2024, Saudi Arabia expanded the programme from two to seven distinct categories, making it more accessible to a broader range of applicants. These include: exceptional competence, talent, investor, entrepreneur, real estate owner, and premium residencies of limited or unlimited duration.

Premium Residency holders enjoy extensive privileges, such as property ownership rights (including usufruct rights in Mecca and Medina for up to 99 years), visa-free travel, exemption from expatriate levies, and access to fast-track airport lanes. Residency benefits also extend to the applicant’s family members.

The surge in applications is seen as a strong indicator of Saudi Arabia’s growing global appeal and the effectiveness of its efforts to attract international talent and capital.

The Premium Residency scheme remains a key pillar in enhancing the Saudi Arabia’s economic competitiveness and creating a more attractive and open environment for both living and business.