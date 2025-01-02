Saudi Iqama: Updated fee announced for renewal

Saudi Arabia’s authorities updated fees for Iqama renewal, extending the exit and reentry visa and other services for the year 2025, local media reported.

The Ministry of Interior’s Absher Business platform updated fees for seven services provided to establishments.

These included an updated fee of SR103.5 for the extension of the exit and reentry visa, and revised fees of SR51.75 for renewal of the residency permit (Iqama). Final exit fee has been set at SR70 while a revised charge of SR51.75 has been set for the issuing of an Iqama, SR28.75 for obtaining an employee report, and SR69 for amending expatriate passport information.

Through its account on ‘X’ , Absher Business disclosed that the fees paid are for value-added services and are only for the implementation of the service through Absher Business; they are not included in the employer’s yearly package purchase.

It’s important to note that the Absher platform has added a lot of new services recently. A new tool that allows host persons to report instances of absconding individuals who entered the Kingdom on a guest visa was introduced by the Absher persons platform.

Foreign workers, including those from Pakistan, working in Saudi Arabia must have their residency permit or Iqama renewed as quickly as possible when it expires because an invalid Iqama might get you into problems.

Iqama in Saudi Arabia refers to a residence permit or residence visa, which allows foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, to live and work in the kingdom.

Foreign nationals must renew their Iqama within three days of its expiration date, according to Saudi authorities.