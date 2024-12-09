web analytics
Monday, December 9, 2024
Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for female pilgrims visiting holy mosques

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines to help female pilgrims to ensure a dignified and unhindered visit to the holy mosques in the kingdom. 

As per details, the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has issued nine important guidelines for female pilgrims.

The guidelines were presented through an infographic shared on the authority’s official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Female pilgrims are encouraged to follow specific practices in prayer areas. These include wearing modest Islamic clothing, cooperating with staff, refraining from sleeping or sitting on the floor, and ensuring proper alignment in prayer rows.

Read more: Saudi Arabia sets deadline for Umrah pilgrims’ departure from the kingdom

Additional recommendations highlight the importance of cleanliness, avoiding eating and drinking in prayer areas, keeping noise levels to a minimum, and avoiding stepping on carpets while wearing shoes. Pilgrims are also advised to protect their belongings and not leave them unattended.

The guidelines are designed to maintain the sanctity of the holy sites and promote a harmonious worship environment for all pilgrims.

