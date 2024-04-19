Saudi Arabia sets deadline for Umrah pilgrims’ departure from the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has set a deadline for the departure of Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom ahead of the Hajj 2024 season.

According to a Saudi Gazette report, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that the duration of Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims is 90 days from the starting date of their entry into Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims must leave the Kingdom by the deadline of Dhul Qadah 29, 1445 to streamline the smooth flow of pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah from all over the world for the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry clarified in response to queries made by several people through the ministry’s “Beneficiary Care” account on the X social media platform.

This follows earlier report that the last date for Umrah visa holders to enter Saudi Arabia this year is Dhul Qadah 15, 1445, and that the validity of the Umrah visa is three months from the date of its issuance, instead of the date of entry into the Kingdom.

The ministry emphasized that there won’t be any extension of the Umrah visa after the expiry of the 90-day duration. Also, the Umrah visa cannot be converted into another visa.