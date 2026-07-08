Saudi Arabia issues summer travel health advisory

RIYADH : Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) has urged travelers heading abroad to follow health and preventive guidelines during the summer travel season, warning against complacency as global travel increases the risk of exposure to infectious diseases.

The authority said it continues to monitor the global epidemiological situation in coordination with international health organizations, including outbreaks of Hantavirus, Ebola virus disease, yellow fever and seasonal influenza in several countries.

Weqaya said its ongoing risk assessments help strengthen the Kingdom’s public health preparedness while raising health awareness among travelers.

The authority urged travelers to check the health status of their destinations before departure and review official health advisories and entry requirements, including mandatory vaccinations where applicable, particularly the yellow fever vaccine for travel to endemic areas or countries requiring proof of vaccination.

Weqaya explained that infectious diseases vary in their modes of transmission and severity. Hantavirus is commonly associated with exposure to infected rodents or contaminated environments, while Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected or deceased individuals or infected animals.

Yellow fever is transmitted through mosquito bites in endemic areas, while seasonal influenza spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact with infected individuals.

The authority advised travelers to avoid contact with people showing signs of illness, stay away from wild animals, rodents and their habitats, and avoid traveling to areas experiencing disease outbreaks unless necessary.

It also urged travelers to follow the health guidance issued by authorities in their destination countries.

Weqaya recommended maintaining good personal hygiene, washing hands regularly, ensuring food and water safety, using insect repellents and appropriate clothing to protect against mosquito bites, and securing adequate health insurance coverage before traveling.

The authority also advised travelers to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms during their trip or after returning to Saudi Arabia, particularly if they have visited outbreak-affected areas or had direct contact with infected individuals, animals or high-risk environments.

Travelers should inform healthcare providers of their travel history and any potential exposure to facilitate prompt diagnosis and appropriate public health measures.

Weqaya urged the public to rely on official sources for health information, avoid circulating rumors or unverified information, and follow travel advisories published on the authority’s official website.