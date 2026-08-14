Saudi Arabia King orders cabinet reshuffle

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal decree restructuring Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, which will continue to be headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Cabinet’s existing members will remain in their positions.

The move comes following a review of previous royal decrees governing the formation of the Council of Ministers, along with related orders and Article 9 of the Cabinet Law.

The provision states that the Cabinet’s term may not exceed four years and is to be reconstituted through a royal decree thereafter.

In a separate royal decree, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was appointed chairman of the Board of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority. He replaces Bandar Alkhorayef, who was relieved of his duties as chairman.

King Salman also issued a third decree appointing Mazen Al-Sudairi as chairman of the Capital Market Authority, with the rank of minister. The appointment follows the removal of Mohammed Al-Quwaiz from the position.