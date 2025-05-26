Saudi Arabia, Kuwait announce new oil discovery

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait governments on Monday announced that Wafra Joint Operations has made a new oil discovery in the North Wafra Wara-Burgan field, located 5 kilometers north of Wafra field.

“Crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) well at a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees,” the joint statement said.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia’s announcement marks the first oil discovery since the resumption of production operations in the partitioned zone and its adjacent offshore area in mid-2020.

“The discovery is regarded as highly significant, given its positive impact on both countries’ standing as reliable global energy suppliers and their capabilities in the exploration and production sector,” the statement added.

Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco announced the discovery of 14 oil and natural gas fields and reservoirs in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region and the Empty Quarter.