Saudi Arabia’s Labour Law sets out specific circumstances under Article 80 in which employers are permitted to dismiss employees immediately without end-of-service benefits or compensation.

The provision applies mainly to cases involving serious misconduct and is intended to preserve workplace discipline while maintaining legal protections for workers.

Under the regulation, employers may terminate an employee if they assault an employer or senior manager, repeatedly fail to carry out essential duties despite written warnings, or engage in dishonest or unethical behaviour.

Dismissal may also be justified where an employee intentionally causes financial harm to a company, obtains employment using forged documents, or fails to meet required standards during a probationary period.

Article 80 of Saudi Arabia Labour Law further covers cases involving extended unauthorised absence. Employees may face dismissal if they are absent for more than 30 days within a single year without a legitimate reason, or for 15 consecutive days after receiving formal warnings.

Additional violations include breaching company confidentiality or misusing a position for personal gain.

Despite granting employers broad disciplinary powers in serious cases, the law requires proper legal procedures to be followed before termination takes place.

Employees in Saudi Arabia must be given the opportunity to respond to allegations, while employers are expected to retain documented evidence supporting any disciplinary action.

Legal experts note that employers who fail to follow the correct procedures could face challenges before labour courts from dismissed employees.

Article 80 is generally viewed as a strict legal mechanism intended for exceptional situations rather than arbitrary dismissal practices.