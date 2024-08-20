Saudi Arabia launches first school foster innovation among future leaders

Saudi Arabia has launched its first technical school high school to equip its new generation with modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning and robotics to bring its nation to par with modern nations.

Tuwaiq Academy has launched Saudi Arabia’s first technical high school specifically designed for talented students in Riyadh, in a joint venture with the Ministry of Education, as reported by a local news agency.

This pioneering institution, the Talented Technical Secondary School, aims to nurture the next generation of innovators through a hands-on educational approach that emphasizes practical applications and offers internationally recognised professional certifications.

With a bold vision to prepare students for the future, the Saudi technical high school provides an environment conducive to innovation, allowing students to develop groundbreaking technical solutions across various fields.

The curriculum includes a wide range of programmes with accredited certifications, such as programming and information security, enabling students to learn, practice, develop projects, and even secure patents in a highly competitive setting.

Tuwaiq Academy’s School is designed to empower high school students and effectively prepare them for higher education. It offers both in-class and extracurricular activities led by experts in various fields to enhance their technical skills.

The Saudi technical high school also aims to prepare students for prestigious international competitions such as the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the International Invention, Innovation, and Technology Competition and Exhibition (ITEX), and the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence (ATHKA).

Established in August 2019, Tuwaiq Academy has partnered with leading global companies, including Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alibaba, to offer cutting-edge educational boot camp programs. The academy’s ambitious goal is to develop skilled professionals, university students, graduates, and public school students by fostering innovation and creativity in modern technologies.