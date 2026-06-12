Saudi Arabia launches legal action against social media user

The General Authority of Media Regulation of Saudi Arabia has referred a social media user to the Public Prosecution after detecting alleged offensive remarks directed at a brotherly state during an audio chat session on a social media platform.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the General Authority of Media Regulation of Saudi Arabia has said it identified the content on 6 June 2026, which included remarks deemed offensive toward a brotherly state.

The authority said the comments breached provisions of Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Cybercrime Law, which prohibits content deemed insulting to friendly or brotherly countries, their leaders or national symbols, as well as material considered harmful to public order.

It added that regulatory procedures against the violator have been completed and that the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution as an information crime under Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law.

The authority stressed that it remains committed to monitoring content that violates media regulations and standards and will continue taking legal action against offenders as part of its role in overseeing media content.

Media Minister Salman Al-Dosari said: “Insulting the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries is completely unacceptable. It is a red line and a violation of our values, customs, culture and laws, and there will be no leniency toward such conduct.”