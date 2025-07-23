Saudi Arabia launches pilot phase of self-driving vehicles in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched the initial pilot phase of autonomous self-driving vehicles in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward smart, AI-powered transportation systems.

According to a report of Saudi Gazette, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, inaugurated the program on Wednesday, highlighting its importance in enabling cutting-edge technologies and fostering a safe, intelligent transport ecosystem.

The pilot will be deployed in real-world settings across seven key locations in Riyadh, including Terminals 2 and 5 at King Khalid International Airport, Roshn Business Front, Princess Nourah University, the North Train Station, and the headquarters of the Transport General Authority. A total of 13 pickup and drop-off points have been designated.

The initiative is the result of a cross-sector collaboration involving the Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the the Geospatial Authority, and private sector partners such as AiDriver, WeRide, and Uber. It underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to localizing innovation and promoting public-private partnerships.

During the 12-month pilot phase, the self-driving vehicles will operate on major highways and urban roads under close supervision by onboard safety officers and direct oversight from the Transport General Authority.

Al-Jasser described the initiative as a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable mobility and economic development, calling it “a model for smart and secure transport partnerships.”

The Authority confirmed that the pilot program is a foundational step toward a broader national rollout, aiming to position Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in autonomous mobility.