The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has introduced enhanced health standards, intensified field inspections, and expanded the use of digital technologies to improve oversight of food establishments and protect public health.

As part of these initiatives, authorities are using portable cameras to record violations related to food safety and hygiene in restaurants and other food-service facilities.

The ministry is also working to improve the health certification system for food-sector employees by expanding electronic issuance and strengthening related procedures. In addition, training programs are being provided to workers to promote better food-handling practices and compliance with safety standards.

Municipalities and local authorities regularly inspect restaurants, commercial kitchens, and other food establishments to assess compliance with applicable health regulations.

During these visits, inspectors examine food preparation, storage, and handling procedures, identify potential violations, and take appropriate legal measures against businesses that fail to meet the required standards.

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Technology has become an important part of the ministry’s modern inspection framework. Mobile cameras are used to document inspection procedures and are integrated with the Mumtathil application, helping improve transparency and providing greater protection for both inspectors and business owners during enforcement activities.

These measures are supported by ongoing cooperation between municipalities and relevant health and food-safety agencies. Together, these efforts aim to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve compliance, and ensure consistent food-safety standards across establishments throughout Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has also encouraged consumers to report suspected violations or health-related concerns at food establishments. Public participation is viewed as an important element of the monitoring system, helping authorities respond to complaints efficiently, address violations promptly, and maintain high standards of food safety.