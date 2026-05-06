Saudi Arabia Launches Smart Mobile Passport Counters

MAKKAH/MADINA: Saudi Arabia has introduced smart mobile passport counters to accelerate the arrival process for Hajj pilgrims.

These mobile units have been deployed across airports, seaports, and land borders to ensure a faster and more seamless entry experience.

What’s New?

Instant Processing: Mobile counters allow for prompt processing at the point of arrival, eliminating long wait times.

Advanced Security: The units are equipped with biometric data capture and facial recognition technology at the entrance.

High-Speed Verification: Passports are verified quickly and effectively through integrated digital systems.

Special Facilities

To ensure maximum comfort, elderly pilgrims and persons with disabilities will receive priority processing. These direct-access services are designed to minimize physical strain and bring greater ease to their journey.

This initiative reflects the Saudi Government’s determination to make the Hajj pilgrimage more accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone.

Traveler Tip:

Always adhere to Saudi customs rules and regulations to ensure your journey remains smooth and free of any difficulties.