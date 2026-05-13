Saudi Arabia has made meningococcal vaccination compulsory for all personnel participating in the 2026 Hajj season before beginning their duties, as part of broader preventive measures aimed at limiting the spread of infectious diseases during the pilgrimage.

The announcement was made by Abdulaziz Abdulbaqi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, who said the move followed directives issued by the Supreme Hajj Committee to strengthen health preparedness in densely populated areas during the annual gathering of pilgrims.

According to Abdulbaqi, the meningococcal vaccine helps protect against serious infections that can spread rapidly in crowded environments and contributes to safeguarding both workers and pilgrims throughout the Hajj season.

He noted that the approved vaccine remains valid for five years, meaning workers vaccinated within that period would not require an additional dose under current health regulations.

The Saudi Arabia ministry clarified that receiving the vaccine is now a prerequisite for obtaining a Hajj work permit. Officials advised workers to receive the dose at least 10 days before starting duties to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Authorities also encouraged personnel to complete other recommended vaccinations, particularly seasonal influenza and updated COVID-19 immunisations. Abdulbaqi said individuals who had not yet received the updated COVID-19 booster — introduced in 2025 to address newer variants — were strongly advised to do so ahead of the pilgrimage season.

The spokesperson added that the ministry had coordinated with healthcare providers across security, military and university institutions to administer Hajj-related vaccinations directly at workplaces in an effort to improve accessibility and compliance.

Workers were further urged to book vaccination appointments through the Sehhaty app using the “Adult Vaccination Clinic” service.

Saudi authorities begin extensive health preparations months before Hajj each year due to the massive influx of pilgrims arriving from around the world. Preventive vaccination campaigns are considered a key component of crowd management and disease control during one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.