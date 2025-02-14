Saudi Arabia offers new opportunities for Pakistani travellers

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a top global travel destination in 2025, offering exciting new opportunities for Pakistani travellers.

With over 2.7 million Pakistani travellers visiting Saudi Arabia in 2024 and an anticipated 2.87 million in 2025, this country is strengthening its accessibility and diverse experiences beyond religious tourism, according to Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority’s press release on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is enhancing travel for various segments, including solo female travellers, destination weddings, and cultural exploration.

In 2024, Pakistani esports players dominated the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, outshining over 1,700 competitors and showcasing their rising prowess on the global gaming stage.

Moreover, the LEAP Information Technology Expo recorded the highest-ever participation of Pakistani exhibitors, highlighting their growing influence in the tech industry.

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector has also seen remarkable growth, with 37 Pakistani tourism groups actively engaging in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic event landscape. To further drive tourism, the Saudi Click Campaign will highlight the country’s rich cultural experiences.

The campaign will focus on showcasing Saudi Arabia through vibrant colors, encouraging Pakistani buyers from the fashion and media industries to choose Saudi Arabia as their next creative and business partner.

Offering seamless travel experiences, Saudi’s latest initiatives include Group Inclusive Tours (GITs) for effortless group travel and exclusive last-minute Ramazan deals, allowing visitors to experience the spiritual essence of the Holy Month in an immersive setting.

Read More: Pakistan slams Natenyahu’s statement to establish Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

The introduction of the e-visa for Umrah pilgrims has further simplified religious travel, granting unrestricted entry to any Saudi Arabia airport.

Visitors can explore eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, enjoy a business-friendly environment, and experience Umrah travel without the need for a mahram, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to seamless accessibility.

Looking ahead, Saudi is set to redefine luxury travel with the launch of The Saudi Red Sea’s exclusive hotels, including Six Senses Southern Dunes, JW Marriott, and 7th Reserve—the world’s seventh Ritz-Carlton Reserve—alongside the recently launched Shebara.

With a commitment to world-class hospitality and seamless accessibility, Saudi Arabia is rapidly becoming a top destination for Pakistani travellers. Offering a diverse range of experiences—from rich heritage and thrilling adventures to accommodations that suit every budget, from affordable stays to luxury retreats—Saudi Arabia ensures an unforgettable journey for all.