Saudi Arabia opens dedicated dialysis section for Hajj pilgrims in Madinah

With an aim to provide relief to the guests of Allah, Saudi Arabia has opened a dedicated dialysis section for Hajj 2025 pilgrims in Madinah.

According to APP report, the Madinah Health Cluster has allocated a dedicated dialysis section for pilgrims with kidney disease at the King Fahad Kidney Center (KFKC).

This initiative aims to provide high-quality medical care that accommodates the pilgrims’ schedules and movements, ensuring easy access to necessary treatment.

It is part of the Kingdom’s broader efforts to care for pilgrims by delivering integrated medical services which enable them to perform their rituals in good health.

The dialysis section is outfitted with state-of-the-art medical technologies and includes 13 dialysis machines, capable of delivering over 26 sessions per day.

A team of highly qualified medical professionals ensures the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and patient care in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.

The Saudi Arabia Health Cluster conducted prior coordination with medical missions accompanying Hajj campaigns by receiving medical reports detailing each pilgrim’s health condition.

This allows dialysis sessions to be scheduled immediately upon the pilgrim’s arrival in Madinah, helping to save time and minimize the burden of transportation.