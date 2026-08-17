RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saudi Arabia, in a recent circular, has instructed that all air carriers and private airlines operating at Saudi airports must ensure that passengers possess the necessary documents required to enter or depart from Saudi Arabia and reach their final destination or transit airports.

According to the circular, all air carriers and private airlines operating at Saudi airports must verify the latest travel requirements related to entry, exit, and transit in the countries of departure, destination, and transit through official channels of the relevant authorities or approved regulations.

The authority also called for the necessary precautions to be taken at the point of boarding to ensure that passengers possess the documents required by the destination and transit countries.

The GACA emphasized the need to comply with all circulars, orders, and instructions issued by the authority.