Saudi Arabia plans major projects in Makkah

Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to build a new airport and metro system in Makkah, as part of a wider effort to modernise transport and improve services for millions of residents and pilgrims.

Saleh Al-Rasheed, chief executive (CEO) of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites of Saudi Arabia, said approval had been secured for the strategic and economic framework to develop Makkah Airport to international standards.

He added that the Commission will work with the private sector to develop suitable investment models without affecting the feasibility of airports in neighboring cities.

Al-Rasheed said feasibility studies and preliminary designs for the Makkah Metro have been completed, marking another step towards a large-scale public transport network in the city.

Beyond transport, he outlined broader efforts to improve services and the overall experience for residents and visitors through projects covering housing, infrastructure and public services, while ensuring alignment with community needs.

Authorities say they are targeting a 90.5% satisfaction rate among residents and visitors by 2025.

A key initiative is the “Smart Makkah” program, which uses artificial intelligence to monitor and manage crowds in and around the Grand Mosque and surrounding areas.

This includes predictive systems at key locations such as the Jamarat Bridge, as well as aerial imaging linked to the “Balady” application to improve the pilgrim experience.

Al-Rasheed also pointed to transport improvements, including advancements in bus, taxi and guided transport systems. He also highlighted the launch of “Makkah Taxi,” featuring modern vehicles with tracking systems, electronic payments, and electric or hybrid options.

The Makkah bus network currently operates 400 buses across 12 routes, covering most neighborhoods and serving 430 stops, in addition to four main stations in the central area.

Al-Rasheed noted expanded service facilities around the Grand Mosque, including 60 maintenance buildings and 32 electric escalators, as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and Hajj sustainability.

Development projects also include upgrading eight sites in Arafat covering around 190,000 square meters, establishing two-story tents over 33,000 square meters, developing 10 residential towers with a capacity for 27,000 pilgrims, and building a 200-bed emergency hospital in Mina.

In sustainability efforts, the Commission, through Kidana Development Company, is planting 20,000 trees, developing water-cycle complexes, and implementing shaded and cooled walkways exceeding 285,000 square meters.

He added that integrated waste management projects, carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, have delivered savings exceeding SR310 million through improvements to water and sewage networks.

Al-Rasheed said these developments will also support the private sector, including the establishment of the West Jamarat station, enabling Tawaf Al-Ifadah to be completed within 20 minutes with a capacity of 20,000 passengers per hour, along with the development of six new public markets and upgrades to three existing ones.

He added that the Commission has adopted a comprehensive approach to redefining central areas, including increasing pedestrian spaces by 127%, adding more than 30,000 square meters of shaded areas, and improving crowd management to reduce congestion.