Saudi Arabia restores East-West pipeline capacity after attacks

Saudi Arabia has restored the East-West pipeline and other affected energy facilities following the recent attacks, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy confirmed on Sunday.

In an official statement, the ministry said that swift recovery operations — launched after the April 9 incidents — have significantly strengthened supply reliability.

It noted that the Saudi Arabia energy sector had suffered a loss of approximately 700,000 barrels per day in pumping capacity along the East-West pipeline.

In addition, output at the Manifa field declined by around 300,000 barrels per day, while production at the Khurais field was similarly impacted by an estimated 300,000 barrels per day.

The ministry confirmed that pumping capacity along the East-West pipeline has now been fully reinstated, currently operating at nearly seven million barrels per day.

It further stated that production at the Manifa field has been restored to approximately 300,000 barrels per day within a short timeframe. Regarding the Khurais field, the ministry said efforts to return output to full capacity are still underway, with further updates to be provided upon completion.

Iran’s campaign had impacted output at Saudi’s Manifa field, where production was now restored, the ministry said, and at the Khurais oil field, where work was underway to restore full production capacity.

On Friday, Riyadh confirmed the weeks-long Iranian attacks had impacted oil production capacity and killed one person.

Three people in total have been killed in Saudi Arabia since the start of the war.

The statement underscored that the rapid recovery highlights the strong operational resilience and effective crisis management of the Saudi Arabia’s energy sector.