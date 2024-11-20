Saudi Arabia reveals 92,000-seat King Salman Stadium for FIFA 2034

Saudi Arabia has released the design for the highly awaited King Salman Stadium, a cutting-edge structure that will accommodate 92,000 spectators, destined to be the highlight of the 2034 FIFA Men’s Football World Cup.

Situated in Riyadh, this architectural wonder is anticipated to become a symbol not only for Saudi football but also for international sports and entertainment.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports released a captivating promotional video that highlights the stadium’s innovative design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us)

With a completion target set for late 2029, this venue will serve as the home field for the Saudi national football team and stand as the centerpiece of the country’s Vision 2030 initiative—a transformative strategy aimed at establishing Saudi Arabia as a global center for culture and sports.

Related link: Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034 bid gets support of over 140 countries

The King Salman Stadium will include:

A Royal Box and 300 VVIP seats designated for dignitaries.

2,200 VIP seats complemented by hospitality lounges and luxurious suites surrounding the main seating area.

Green walls, rooftop gardens, and a walking path that provides sweeping views of the adjacent King Abdulaziz Park.

The facility is envisioned to be a comprehensive sports and entertainment complex. It will feature:

An indoor sports arena.

An Olympic-sized swimming pool.

A range of modern amenities aimed at promoting both community involvement and elite competition.

The stadium’s environmentally friendly design incorporates green roofs and walls, highlighting sustainability while offering a distinctive visual appeal.

While Federation has not officially announced Saudi Arabia as the host nation for the FIFA 2034 World Cup, the kingdom is the sole country to have presented a bid before last year’s deadline, making its selection highly probable.

As work commences on the King Salman Stadium, it is viewed as a declaration of the nation’s increasing impact on global sports. With its sophisticated design and capacity to host significant events, the stadium is set to create a lasting legacy for football enthusiasts around the world.