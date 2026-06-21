RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced mandatory occupational fitness and non-communicable disease screenings for all workers and employees through a phased rollout covering the public, private and non-profit sector.

Saudi Arabia has introduced mandatory occupational fitness and non-communicable disease screenings for all workers and employees through a phased rollout covering the public, private and non-profit sector.

Saudi Arabia has introduced mandatory occupational fitness and non-communicable disease screenings for all workers and employees through a phased rollout covering the public, private and non-profit sectors, according to new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The programme will be implemented in three stages, beginning with mandatory pre-employment medical assessments for new hires.

During the first six months after the regulations take effect, employers will be required to conduct fitness examinations and submit the results through an approved electronic system.

The 12-month second phase will extend the screening programme to existing employees, with priority given to high-risk workplaces, while employers are integrated into the electronic platform.

Under the final phase, the regulations will apply fully across all sectors and economic activities, covering permanent and temporary employees, seasonal workers, trainees, people with disabilities and remote workers, regardless of their contractual arrangements.

The guidelines state that employees who fail to meet occupational fitness requirements will not be permitted to continue in their current roles.

Employers will be required to take appropriate measures, including reassigning affected workers where necessary, while additional examinations may be conducted to determine their ability to perform specific duties.

Recruits will not be allowed to start work until their medical assessments have been completed and approved by an occupational health specialist.

The regulations also require fitness examinations during employment in cases involving occupational injuries, work-related illnesses, changes in job duties or work environments, and periodic health assessments linked to specific professions.

The ministry said the measures are intended to standardise occupational health procedures, ensure compliance with labour regulations and strengthen the protection of workers’ health and safety through a unified occupational fitness and disease-