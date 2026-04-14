Saudi Arabia: Updated rules and regulations for employment

A major policy shift has been introduced for foreign nationals intending to work in Saudi Arabia, with authorities enforcing stricter labour regulations.

According to the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment in Islamabad, new rules governing leave and absenteeism have been implemented under Saudi Arabia labour law, and will apply to all foreign workers across the Kingdom.

Under the revised framework, individuals travelling to Saudi Arabia for employment must be at least 21 years old, while job seekers are required to fully comply with the terms of their contracts.

The updated regulations state that employees who fail to return on time following annual leave will be classified as absent. Moreover, any worker who remains absent without prior notice for 30 consecutive days, or accumulates 60 days of intermittent absence, may face termination of their employment contract.

Officials said the measures are intended to strengthen workplace discipline among foreign workers and ensure stricter enforcement of labour laws.

Pakistani nationals have been urged to complete all legal formalities prior to departure and to thoroughly understand the new regulations to avoid complications.

The development follows recent action against violations of residency and labour laws in Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that the Saudi General Directorate of Passports issued more than 15,000 decisions within a month through administrative committees addressing breaches related to residency, labour, and border security.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, these measures applied to both Saudi citizens and foreign residents, with penalties including fines, imprisonment, and deportation.