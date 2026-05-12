Saudi Arabia, Russia activate visa-free travel agreement for citizens

Saudi Arabia and Russia have officially implemented a mutual visa exemption agreement, allowing citizens of both countries to travel without visas starting from May 11.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the move reflects strengthening bilateral relations between Riyadh and Moscow and is expected to enhance tourism, business engagement and cultural exchange.

However, authorities clarified that the visa-free arrangement does not apply to employment, academic study, residency or Hajj-related travel. Existing visa rules and procedures will continue to govern those categories.

The agreement comes into effect as both countries mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, underscoring a significant milestone in their historical ties.

Officials said the new travel arrangement is likely to increase mutual visits and encourage broader cooperation in tourism, economic development and cultural sectors.

The latest development highlights the growing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Russia amid expanding international and regional collaboration efforts.

The visa waiver agreement was originally signed on December 1, 2025, in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The deal was finalized during high-level talks between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Business communities in both countries have also welcomed the move, saying easier travel procedures will encourage more commercial partnerships, trade delegations and investment opportunities.