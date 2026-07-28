Saudi Arabia set for first total solar eclipse in 77 years

Globetrotters, stargazers, and eager astronomy enthusiasts worldwide are directing their gaze towards the Middle East as Saudi Arabia prepares to host an astronomical marvel of the 21st century. On August 2, 2027, the Kingdom will be treated to its first total solar eclipse in 75 years, where large swathes of the western and southern regions of the nation will be plunged into mid-day darkness for a duration of almost six minutes.

This celestial rarity marks the first complete solar obscuration to grace Saudi soil since 1952-a historic moment remembered by many on the Arabian Peninsula, where day briefly transformed into night.

The Path of Totality Across Saudi Arabia

Majed Abu Zahra, President of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, has detailed the trajectory of the moon’s shadow as it traverses Saudi Arabia. It will begin by gracing the Red Sea coast before making its way inland, passing over numerous populous cities in the west and southwest.

Cities Within the Line of Sight:

* Jeddah and Mecca

* Taif

* Al Baha and Al Qunfudhah

* Khamis Mushait and Abha

* Jazan and Najran

While a total solar eclipse will be observed in the western and southern belts of the country, residents of central, eastern, and northern cities, including the capital, Riyadh, will still be privy to a high-percentage partial eclipse, with up to 80 percent of the sun being obscured.

The Duration of the Darkness:

The August 2027 eclipse is projected to be one of the longest total solar eclipses in the 21st century:

* Abha and Southern Saudi Arabia will experience the longest duration of totality, lasting around 6 minutes.

* Jeddah and the western coastline will witness totality for approximately 5 minutes and 50 seconds.

* Globally, the maximum totality will be witnessed near Luxor, Egypt, lasting 6 minutes and 23 seconds.

Astronomically speaking, aside from a brief eclipse in 2009 over the remote Pacific, this will be the longest total solar eclipse accessible on land until 2114.

What to Expect During the Eclipse:

Astronomical experts and climate researchers, such as Khaled Al Zaaq, have outlined what observers should anticipate during this extraordinary event:

* A palpable drop in temperature is expected to occur rapidly as solar radiation is blocked.

* The sky will transition from day to twilight, where brighter stars and planets will become visible in the middle of the day.

* The solar corona, the faint outer atmosphere of the sun usually hidden by its glare, will be visible as a shimmering halo around the dark disc of the moon.

* Baily’s beads and the diamond ring effect will grace the sky moments before and after totality as sunlight filters through the lunar valleys.

The Saudi Space Agency has issued a strict reminder about eye safety while viewing a solar eclipse. You should never look directly at the sun during a partial solar eclipse without certified ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses. Normal sunglasses, camera lenses, and un-filtered binoculars are insufficient, and can cause irreparable damage to the eyes. It is only safe to view the sun directly during the brief moments of 100% totality when the solar disk is fully covered.