Saudi Arabia sets 10-day vaccination deadline for Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has set a deadline of no more than 10 days before the Hajj season for receiving vaccinations.

The ministry emphasized that immunization is the first line of defense to ensure pilgrims perform rituals safely and in good health, achieve the necessary immune response, and reduce the risk of disease.

The recommended vaccines include meningococcal (meningitis), COVID-19, and seasonal influenza, given their vital role in limiting the spread of infections during a season marked by high population density.

Vaccinations can be obtained by booking appointments through the Sehhaty app, within adult immunization clinic services, helping streamline procedures and improve access.

The ministry confirmed that vaccines can be taken together or separately based on specialist assessment, stressing their high safety levels, including for pregnant women, as all vaccines adhere to approved safety standards.

These recommendations are part of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen preventive health measures, reduce health risks, and ensure a safe and healthy Hajj season for pilgrims.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia issued a firm warning regarding breaches of Hajj regulations, confirming that strict enforcement measures will be implemented.

Individuals found violating these rules may be subject to penalties of up to SAR 20,000.

In addition to financial penalties, offenders could face a prohibition on entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a period of up to ten years.

The Saudi Arabia authorities emphasised its commitment to ensuring full compliance with Hajj regulations to maintain order and safety during the pilgrimage.