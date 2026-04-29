Saudi Arabia shares update on “Huroob” status for expired Iqamas

Saudi Arabia has addressed circulating social media claims that expatriates with expired iqamas will automatically be labeled as “huroob” under a new system. Officials have confirmed that these reports are inaccurate and not based on any official policy.

Under current Saudi labor and residency laws, huroob status—used to indicate that a worker has absconded—cannot be applied automatically. Instead, it is a legal designation that must be formally requested by an employer or sponsor through official government procedures.

Saudi Arabia authorities have emphasized that simply allowing an iqama to expire does not result in huroob status. There is no system in place that converts expired residency permits into absconding cases, regardless of any deadlines mentioned in online rumors, including those referencing June 2026.

No announcement supporting these claims has been issued by Saudi Press Agency or the Ministry of Interior—the only authorized sources for such regulatory updates. Both institutions have not introduced any policy involving automatic classification of huroob status.

Legal specialists highlight that while an expired iqama may lead to fines or administrative consequences, it does not automatically categorize a worker as absconding.

The process requires employer action, and workers are often given opportunities to resolve issues or correct their residency status before any formal steps are taken.

Saudi Arabia uses digital systems such as Absher platform to handle residency-related services, including the reporting and cancellation of huroob cases. In certain situations, sponsors may reverse a huroob report within a specified timeframe, depending on regulatory conditions.

Officials continue to advise residents and expatriates not to rely on unverified information shared on social media or messaging platforms. They stress that all official updates regarding labor and immigration policies are communicated exclusively through recognized government channels.