Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah visas for new season

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has officially started issuing Umrah visas, allowing international pilgrims to enter the country beginning Sunday, Dhul Hijjah 14, which corresponds to May 31, for the new Umrah season.

According to the 1448 AH Umrah season calendar released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, pilgrims can enter Makkah and obtain their Umrah permits through the digital Nusuk application starting Monday, June 1.

The official deadline for issuing Umrah visas is set for the 1st of Shawwal, 1448, which corresponds to March 9, 2027. Furthermore, pilgrims must enter the Kingdom by the 15th of Shawwal, 1448, or March 23, 2027. The Ministry also confirmed that the final departure date for all Umrah pilgrims will be Shawwal 30, 1448, corresponding to April 7, 2027.

The ministry strongly urged Umrah service providers and overseas agents to strictly adhere to the approved schedule. Travel companies must follow all regulations and instructions issued by the ministry to ensure high-quality services for pilgrims throughout the season.