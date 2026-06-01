Saudi Arabia starts issuing Umrah visas for the new season

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia started issuing Umrah visas and the entry of pilgrims into Saudi Arabia from Sunday, Dhul Hijjah 14, corresponding to May 31 for the new Umrah season.

According to the Umrah season calendar 1448 AH, released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently, pilgrims will be able to enter Makkah and obtain Umrah permits through the Nusuk application beginning Monday, June 1.

The last day for issuing Umrah visas has been set for 1st Shawwal, 1448, corresponding to March 9, 2027, while the final date for pilgrims to enter the Kingdom is 15th Shawwal 1448, corresponding to March 23, 2027.

The ministry confirmed that Shawwal 30, 1448, corresponding to April 7, 2027, will mark the final departure date for Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry called on Umrah service-providing companies and overseas agents to adhere to the approved schedule and comply with all regulations and instructions issued by the ministry to ensure the delivery of high-quality services to pilgrims throughout the season.