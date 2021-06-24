Saudi Arabia: Tawakkalna update includes new Hajj, SOS services

RIYADH: The Tawakkalna app, affiliated to Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced the update which includes purchasing transport tickets to Holy Sites in Makkah, emergency SOS and updating phone number.

Tawakkalna (Covid-19 KSA) is the official app. approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This is in addition to enabling accommodation facilities, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, to manage institutional quarantine.

To support the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve pilgrims, Tawakkalna, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, will enable beneficiaries to purchase transport tickets to Holy Sites.

This is in addition to companions management service. This service will enable the companion in Hajj and Umrah to accept or reject requests to be a companion during Hajj and Umrah.

The service comes to enhance credibility. It will also enable the permit issuer to manage the services of beneficiaries with special needs.

As for the SOS service, it enables beneficiaries to send an SOS to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) and review the status of the SOS. This service will enable the SRCA’s team to arrive in the shortest period of time to the location of the incident.

The new services include updating the phone number. This service enables citizens, residents, citizens of the GCC countries and visitors to update the phone number before signing in and via clicking on the “help” icon on the signing in page.

Tawakkalna continues to support the government’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, it enabled accommodation facilities to issue institutional gathering permits for all non-Saudi visitors and unvaccinated individuals coming to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who are subject to quarantine.