‘Saudi Arabia to enhance facilities for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said that the Saudi Arabia government would provide additional facilities and improved services to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2024.

He announced this after a comprehensive meeting with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in Riyadh, which was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq and Deputy Chief of Mission, Moazam Khan, said a statement received here.

The religious minister held discussions to finalise arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims adding that they would be provided further enhanced facilities during the upcoming Hajj season. He said accommodation, meals, and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience.

He urged his Saudi counterpart to finalise the flight schedule for Pakistani pilgrims promptly besides making arrangements to accommodate Pakistani pilgrims closer to the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah. He proposed to expand ‘Road to Makkah’ project at various airports in Pakistan including Karachi and Lahore, in addition to Islamabad.

Aneeq Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman for their unwavering support in providing the best facilities to pilgrims.

He appreciated the Saudi government’s efforts to continuously enhance services for pilgrims from Pakistan.

Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, assured of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further cooperation with Pakistan. He highlighted that the Saudi government was continuously working to improve services for Pakistani pilgrims, and several new initiatives had been taken to ensure their comfort and convenience.

He informed that Saudi Arabia had limited the number of private tour operators from around the world adding that each private tour operator was required to serve a minimum of 2,000 pilgrims. He said the expansion of ‘Road to Makkah’ project to cities like Karachi and Lahore was under consideration.

Concluding the meeting, both ministers expressed their mutual desire to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.