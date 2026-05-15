Saudi Arabia to host first-ever Dunes League T20

A cricket news outlet has reportedly revealed that Saudi Arabia will host a T20 competition for the first time. The Dunes League T20, which has received approval from the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, is expected to feature retired players.

The six-team competition is slated to take place in Taif this October. Reports suggest that prominent recently retired cricketers will participate, with potential player salaries reaching up to $100,000.

Over the past five years, Saudi Arabia has significantly disrupted the global sports landscape. As the monarchy seeks to diversify its economy, it has hosted high-profile boxing, tennis, and football events. The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) also launched the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, though recent reports indicate a shift in sponsorship strategies for the upcoming seasons.

Earlier this year,Saudi Arabia was set to invest a staggering USD 500 million into a brand-new global T20 league, poised to challenge the supremacy of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The league, dubbed the ‘Grand Slam Of Cricket’, will follow a tennis Grand Slam format, featuring teams assembling four times a year in different countries.

The brainchild of Neil Maxwell, a former Australian cricketer, the league aims to generate a new revenue stream to support weaker cricket boards and preserve Test cricket. The Australian Cricketers’ Association has proposed the idea, with SRJ Sports Investments, headed by Danny Townsend, set to be the primary investor.