Saudi Arabia to issue new training visas

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia has approved the introduction of a new training visa for international trainees, alongside the State Revenues Law, during a Cabinet meeting held in Jeddah on Tuesday.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the decisions were taken during a Cabinet session chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The new visa will be issued to international trainees under a set of approved regulatory arrangements aimed at facilitating training opportunities in the Kingdom.

The Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on his recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international developments, reaffirming support for efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region.

The Cabinet was also updated on the Crown Prince’s official talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening bilateral relations across various sectors in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Canada’s economic growth agenda.

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Reviewing regional developments, the Cabinet strongly condemned Iran’s repeated attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as attacks targeting Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Jordan.

It reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of actions that undermine regional security and violate international law, the United Nations Charter, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation charter, and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the recent Saudi-Iraqi meeting in Riyadh, particularly Iraq’s renewed commitment not to allow its territory or airspace to be used as a launch point for attacks against Saudi Arabia, other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, or states in the region.

The Cabinet also welcomed the United States’ decision to begin procedures to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s support for measures that strengthen Syria’s security and stability, rebuild state institutions, and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people.