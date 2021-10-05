Individuals linked to education sector allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s aviation authorities have permitted individuals associated with the education sector to travel to Kingdom from countries currently facing a travel ban amid COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an announcement from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia, faculty members, teachers, students having scholarships, and other education sector-related individuals are allowed to travel to the Kingdom.

Even family members of those linked to the education sector could also travel to the gulf country.

It further said in a directive issued to the airlines traveling to Kingdom that people associated with technical and vocational institutes are also allowed to travel to the country.

The GACA said that individuals linked to the education sector will be exempted from quarantine restriction in case of fully vaccinated, however, they needed to stay in quarantine in case of receiving a single dose of the vaccine.

On September 20, Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority has issued fresh guidelines for airlines and travelers moving to the Kingdom regarding the process to verify COVID vaccination status.

According to details shared by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia, the passengers traveling to the Kingdom had to prove their status of having received vaccination at the Tawakkalna App.

The GACA in its circular said that the dedicated online portal (electronic registration of the vaccine) allows vaccinated travelers arriving at the Kingdom, those who are non-Saudi and from exempted groups, to register their immunization data electronically, which contributes to facilitating their procedures upon arrival for those who have completed all the regular procedures for entering the Kingdom.

